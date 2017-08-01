FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 天前
BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix to eliminate 26 positions across organization
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月1日 / 晚上9点15分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix to eliminate 26 positions across organization

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* Ocular Therapeutix says on july 31, board of directors approved a strategic restructuring to eliminate a portion of company's workforce - sec filing

* Ocular Therapeutix - company will eliminate 26 positions across organization, representing approximately nineteen percent of company's workforce

* Currently expects to substantially complete restructuring and to record restructuring charges in q3 of 2017

* Currently anticipates incurring total restructuring costs of approximately $1.5 million

* Ocular says co continuing to review potential impact of restructuring; unable to estimate any additional restructuring costs or charges at this time Source text - bit.ly/2u1rY6s Further company coverage:

