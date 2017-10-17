BRIEF-Ocwen enters into agreements with Arkansas & district of Columbia to resolve regulatory actions brought by jurisdictions​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:

* Ocwen Financial Corp - ‍ entered into agreements with Arkansas and district of Columbia to resolve regulatory actions brought by jurisdictions​

* Ocwen - ‍entered agreement to resolve regulatory action brought by Tennessee on separate terms that addressed concerns related to financial reporting​

* Ocwen Financial - ‍none of agreements contain any monetary fines or penalties, although ocwen will incur costs complying with terms of settlements​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zf82uN) Further company coverage: