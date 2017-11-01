FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocwen Financial enters into additional agreement to resolve regulatory action brought by Hawaii
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
BRIEF-Ocwen Financial enters into additional agreement to resolve regulatory action brought by Hawaii

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial Corp says it ‍​has now entered into an additional agreement to resolve the regulatory action brought by Hawaii - SEC filing

* Ocwen Financial Corp says the agreement with Hawaii generally contains key terms that are similar to the agreements Ocwen previously disclosed

* Ocwen Financial Corp says as of Nov 1, the total number of jurisdictions where the company has reached a resolution is 22

* Ocwen Financial Corp - the agreement related to regulatory actions taken against co by mortgage and banking regulatory agencies from 30 states Source text: (bit.ly/2gVPPLK) Further company coverage:

