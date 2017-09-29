FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocwen Financial enters into agreements with 10 states to resolve regulatory actions​
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年9月29日 / 上午10点21分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Ocwen Financial enters into agreements with 10 states to resolve regulatory actions​

2 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial - ‍on September 28, 2017, Ocwen entered into agreements with 10 states to resolve regulatory actions brought by the states​

* Ocwen Financial Corp - ‍Ocwen will not acquire any new residential mortgage servicing rights until April 30, 2018​

* Says issue related to ‍regulatory actions taken against co on April 20, 2017 or shortly thereafter by mortgage and banking regulatory agencies from thirty states​

* Ocwen Financial Corp - ‍agreements entered into includes term that co will not board any new loans onto realservicing system​

* Ocwen Financial - co as per agreement will engage 3rd party auditor to perform analysis with respect to its compliance with certain federal & state laws​

* Ocwen Financial - allegations had related to various deficiencies in co’s compliance with laws and regulations relating to co’s servicing and lending activities​

* Ocwen Financial - as per agreements, ‍will provide financial condition reporting on confidential basis as part of each state’s framework for next 3 yrs​

* Ocwen Financial - ‍none of agreements contain any monetary fines or penalties, although co will incur costs complying with terms of these settlements​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xKQU26) Further company coverage:

