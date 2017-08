Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial announces preliminary operating results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.36

* Q2 revenue fell 16.6 percent to $311.3 million

* Ocwen Financial Corp - ‍identified approximately $12 million in annual corporate overhead cost savings that co expects to realize in h2​