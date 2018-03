March 6 (Reuters) - Oerlikon:

* CEO SAYS LOOKING AT POSSIBLE SALE, IPO OR MERGER FOR DRIVES DIVISION, TO DECIDE IN 2018‍​

* CEO SAYS MANMADE FIBRES BUSINESS IS CORE, NO PLANS TO DIVEST

* CEO SAYS COULD PAY 1-2 BILLION SFR FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT NEED SUITABLE TARGET