15 天前
BRIEF-OFG Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.30
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 中午11点48分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-OFG Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.30

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - OFG Bancorp:

* OFG Bancorp reports 2Q17 results

* OFG Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.30

* OFG Bancorp qtrly net interest margin increased 8 basis points from Q1 2017 to 5.18 percent

* OFG Bancorp - "continue to be committed to delivering stable financial results in line with range discussed at beginning of year"

* OFG Bancorp qtrly net charge-off rate increased 39 basis points to 1.79 percent from Q1 2017

* OFG Bancorp qtrly total provision for loan and lease losses increased $8.9 million to $26.5 million compared to Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

