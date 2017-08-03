BRIEF-Oge Energy Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.52

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oge Energy Corp

* Oge Energy Corp. reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oge Energy - 2017 OG&E earnings guidance remains unchanged at the low end of the earnings range of $1.58 to $1.70 per average diluted share based on oklahoma corporation commission rate order

* Oge Energy - Oge Energy consolidated earnings guidance for 2017 unchanged and is projected to be at the lower end of the earnings range of $1.93 to $2.09 per average diluted share

* Qtrly total operating revenues $586.4 million versus $551.4 million last year

* Qtrly total operating revenues $586.4 million versus $551.4 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $563.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S