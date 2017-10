Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oha Investment Corp

* Bradley Radoff reports 6.9 pct Stake in Oha Investment Corp as of Sept 21 - SEC filing

* Bradley Radoff - purchased co's shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were "undervalued & represented attractive investment opportunity"