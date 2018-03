March 9 (Reuters) - Oil-Dri Corporation Of America:

* OIL-DRI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.15​

* OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA - ‍TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT EFFECTIVELY REDUCED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BY $0.69 FOR FIRST 6 MONTHS OF FISCAL 2018​

* OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY ‍NET SALES $68.9 MILLION VERSUS $65.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: