BRIEF-Oil States Extends Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc:

* OIL STATES AMENDS AND EXTENDS ITS SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC - TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS UNDER AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ARE $350 MILLION

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC - AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO AN INCREMENTAL $150 MILLION

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC - MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO JANUARY 30, 2022