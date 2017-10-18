BRIEF-Oil States International revises Q3 guidance on Harvey impact

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc

* Oil States revises third quarter 2017 guidance due to the impacts of Hurricane Harvey

* Oil States International Inc - ‍ currently, company anticipates unaudited Q3 unaudited operating loss of approximately $18 million​

* Oil States International Inc - ‍currently, company anticipates unaudited Q3 revenues of approximately $164 million​

* Oil States International Inc - ‍due to Hurricane Harvey, one of co's Houston facilities experienced significant flooding and is not yet operational