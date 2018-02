Feb 14 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc:

* OIL STATES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.76

* ‍DURING Q4 OF 2017, COMPANY GENERATED REVENUES OF $183.7 MILLION COMPARED TO REVENUES OF $169.9 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE ONE-TIME, NON-CASH INCOME TAX CHARGE OF $28.2 MILLION RESULTING FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: