2017年9月27日 / 晚上9点07分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Old Line Bancshares says entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Bay Bancorp

2 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bay Bancorp Inc

* Old line Bancshares Inc- on September 27, 2017, co entered into an agreement and plan of merger with bay bancorp, inc - sec filing

* Old Line Bancshares Inc - merger agreement was approved by board of directors of each of old line and bay

* Old Line Bancshares Inc- each outstanding share of bay common stock will be converted into right to receive shares of Old Line common stock

* Old Line Bancshares Inc - acquisition of bay bancorp by old line bancshares for stock in a deal valued at approximately $128.6 million‍​

* Old Line Bancshares Inc - merger is expected to be immediately accretive to its earnings, excluding the expenses of the merger‍​

* Old Line Bancshares Inc - merger consideration will be paid in newly issued shares of old line bancshares common stock

* Old Line Bancshares Inc- has agreed to elect three current members of bay’s board of directors to serve on boards of directors after merger

* Old Line Bancshares Inc - each share of bay bancorp common stock to be exchanged for a no. Of co shares

* Old Line Bancshares- pursuant to deal,board will elect joseph thomas, eric hovde,1 other member of bay bancorp board as directors of co, old line bank

* Old Line Bancshares - per share consideration may be as low as 0.4047 olb shares if average. Price is $29.16 or more

* Old Line Bancshares - per share consideration may be as high as 0.4600 OLB shares if average price is $25.65 or less Source text: (bit.ly/2yIOOya) Further company coverage:

