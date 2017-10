Oct 17 (Reuters) - Old Republic International Corp:

* Old Republic announces third quarter special charges

* Says to include pretax operating charges aggregating $150.0 million in financial statements for 3, 9 months ended Sept 30

* Says $150 million ‍charges include estimated general insurance claim provisions related to exposures from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma​‍​