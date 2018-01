Jan 24 (Reuters) - Old Second Bancorp Inc:

* OLD SECOND BANCORP INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$0.08​

* OLD SECOND BANCORP INC QTRLY ‍TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $20.4 MILLION, UP $2.7 MILLION​ Source text - bit.ly/2BpuQZP Further company coverage: