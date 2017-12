Dec 26 (Reuters) - Old Second Bancorp Inc:

* OLD SECOND ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF GREATER CHICAGO FINANCIAL CORP.

* OLD SECOND -CO WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK OF GREATER CHICAGO FINANCIAL CORP. IN A TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MILLION​

* CO ‍EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE​