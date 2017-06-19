FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Olin updates second quarter 2017 outlook
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 晚上9点39分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Olin updates second quarter 2017 outlook

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Olin Corp-

* Olin updates second quarter 2017 outlook

* Olin Corp - Q2 2017 adjusted ebitda will be reduced by approximately $45 million

* Olin Corp says for full year 2017, Olin is reiterating annual adjusted ebitda forecast of $1 billion

* Olin Corp - is reiterating annual adjusted ebitda forecast of $1 billion with upside opportunities and downside risks of approximately 5%

* Olin expects second half 2017 adjusted ebitda to be significantly higher than first half 2017 levels

* Olin - q2 adjusted ebitda to be reduced due to impact from extended vinyl chloride monomer (vcm) plant turnaround and an unplanned bisphenol a plant outage

* Olin Corp - during q2, planned vcm plant 40-day maintenance turnaround at freeport, texas facility required an extension of approximately four weeks

* Second half 2017 adjusted ebitda is forecast to benefit from reduced maintenance turnaround activity compared to first half levels

* Olin Corp - second half 2017 adjusted ebitda benefit is expected to be approximately $90 million to $100 million

* Olin - in h2 2017, chlor alkali products and vinyls business forecast to benefit from seasonally stronger demand, improved caustic soda, among others

* Olin Corp - second half 2017 epoxy results are expected to benefit from lower raw material costs than were experienced in first half 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below