Aug 11 (Reuters) - Olympia Financial Group Inc

* Olympia Financial Group Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly ‍total revenue, including interest earned as trustee and interest, increased 7% to $11.04 million​

* Olympia Financial Group Inc qtrly earnings before income tax increased 33% to $1.96 million from $1.47 million