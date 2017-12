BRIEF-Olympic Steel Increases And Extends Asset Based Credit Agreement To Support Future Growth

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Olympic Steel Inc:

* OLYMPIC STEEL INCREASES AND EXTENDS ASSET BASED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT FUTURE GROWTH

* OLYMPIC STEEL INC - ‍LOAN AGREEMENT INCREASED TO $400 MILLION; TERM EXTENDED TO 2022​

* OLYMPIC STEEL INC - ‍ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE-YEAR LOAN AND CREDIT AGREEMENT​

* OLYMPIC STEEL INC - NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR LENDERS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO A TOTAL OF $600 MILLION, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS

* OLYMPIC STEEL INC - AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY INCREASES SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY FROM $365 MILLION TO $400 MILLION​

* OLYMPIC STEEL INC - AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY TO DEC 8, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)