Aug 3 (Reuters) - Olympic Steel Inc

* Olympic Steel reports 35 pct growth in 2017 second-quarter net income

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 sales rose 30 percent to $356.2 million

* Q2 net income was reduced by $0.03 per diluted share related to net loss generated by Siler City, North Carolina facility​

* ‍Net income in Q2 also negatively impacted by $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, of LIFO expense recorded in quarter​