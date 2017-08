BRIEF-OMAM Q2 economic net income EPS of $0.42

Aug 3 (Reuters) - OM Asset Management Plc

* OMAM reports financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* OM Asset Management Plc qtrly ‍U.S. GAAP EPS of $0.11 per share​

* Qtrly economic net income EPS of $0.42 per share

* OM Asset Management Plc - ‍aum of $258.8 billion at June 30, 2017, an increase of 3.6% from March 31, 2017 and 18.3% from June 30, 2016​

* OM Asset Management Plc - ‍executed non-binding term sheet on Wednesday reflecting agreement to sell interest in Heitman Llc for $110 million in cash​

* OM Asset Management Plc qtrly ‍U.S. GAAP basis revenue $218.8 million, up 39.8 percent​

* OM Asset Management Plc qtrly ‍ENI revenue $221.4 million versus $160.0 million​