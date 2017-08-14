FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时内
BRIEF-Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Facebook, Netflix
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 下午2点38分 / 20 小时内

BRIEF-Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Facebook, Netflix

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc:

* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Zynga Inc by 30.1 percent to 9.2 million class a shares - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 10.2 percent to 236,200 class a shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Netflix Inc by 16.3 percent to 65,000 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Ally Financial Inc by 10.1 percent to 710,147 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vxgIhn) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2ri6tsb) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below