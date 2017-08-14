FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 小时前
BRIEF-Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Microsoft, cuts share stake in Amazon
2017年8月14日 / 下午2点43分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Microsoft, cuts share stake in Amazon

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc:

* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Microsoft Corp to 1.2 million shares from 436,570 shares ‍​

* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc to 1.4 million class A shares from 150,000 class A shares ‍​

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Amazon.com Inc by 46 percent to 10,500 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Pandora Media Inc - SEC filing ‍​

* Omega Advisors Inc says change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017‍​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vxgIhn) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2ri6tsb)

