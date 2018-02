BRIEF-Omega Advisors Takes Share Stake In Wells Fargo, Citigroup

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors:

* TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 609,700 SHARES IN WELLS FARGO - SEC FILING

* TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 130,000 SHARES IN CITIGROUP - SEC FILING

* TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 171,353 SHARES IN HUMANA - SEC FILING

* TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 1.7 MILLION SPONSORED ADRS IN CEMEX - SEC FILING

* DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GODADDY - SEC FILING

* UPS SHARE STAKE IN UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS TO 2.2 MILLION SHARES FROM 1.8 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* CUTS SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL TO 499,600 SHARES FROM 892,900 SHARES - SEC FILING

* MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN NABORS INDUSTRIES TO 6.7 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* UPS SHARE STAKE IN OCWEN FINANCIAL BY 27.6 PERCENT TO 11.1 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* UPS SHARE STAKE IN HESS CORP BY 69.7 PERCENT TO 1.7 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DEC. 31, 2017 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPT. 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2Gd4Kfk) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2yZQl6V)