Jan 16 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:

* OMEGA ANNOUNCES TWENTY SECOND CONSECUTIVE INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC - ‍COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND OF $0.66 PER SHARE​

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS - ‍COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND OF $0.66 PER SHARE, INCREASING QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND BY $0.01 PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTER​