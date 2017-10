Oct 17 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp

* On Oct 11, co entered amendment no. 1 to loan agreement, which amended term loan agreement, dated October 26, 2016​

* Pursuant to amendment, co to access second, third tranches of debt financing under loan agreement for up to $25 million and $20 million