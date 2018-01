Jan 3 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp:

* OMEROS CORPORATION REACHES AGREEMENT WITH FDA ON OMS721 PHASE 3 TRIAL PROTOCOL FOR IGA NEPHROPATHY

* OMEROS CORPORATION REACHES AGREEMENT WITH FDA ON OMS721 PHASE 3 TRIAL PROTOCOL FOR IGA NEPHROPATHY

* OMEROS CORP - ‍INITIATES OMS721 PHASE 3 PROGRAM IN HCT-TMA​

* OMEROS CORP - ‍ PATIENT ENROLLMENT FOR ITS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING OMS721 IN PATIENTS WITH IGA NEPHROPATHY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN EARLY IN FEB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: