Dec 26 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc:

* OMNICELL INC SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JAN 5, 2016‍ TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $315 MILLION​ - SEC FILING

* OMNICELL INC - ‍AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $200 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2DgaSSo) Further company coverage: