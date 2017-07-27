FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Omnicell Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点12分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Omnicell Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc:

* Omnicell achieves record revenue in the second quarter 2017

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $181.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.3 million

* Omnicell Inc - for q3 of 2017, company expects both gaap and non-gaap revenue to be between $188 million and $194 million

* Omnicell Inc - for year 2017, company expects product bookings to be between $570 million and $590 million

* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings to be between $0.38 and $0.45 per share.

* Omnicell - company expects both gaap and non-gaap revenue to be between $720 million and $740 million for 2017

* Sees non-gaap earnings to be between $1.22 and $1.34 per share for 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $197.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $729.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

