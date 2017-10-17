BRIEF-Omnicom Group Q3 earnings per share $1.13

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc
* Omnicom Group reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.13
* Q3 revenue $3.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.69 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Omnicom Group Inc - operating margin for q3 of 2017 increased to 12.5% versus 12.0% for Q3 of 2016
* Omnicom Group Inc - components of change in revenue included an increase in revenue from positive foreign exchange rate impact of 1.0%
* Omnicom Group Inc - organic growth in q3 of 2017 as compared to Q3 of 2016 was 2.1% in North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)