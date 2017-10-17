FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Omnicom Group Q3 earnings per share $1.13
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 中午11点58分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Omnicom Group Q3 earnings per share $1.13

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom Group reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 revenue $3.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.69 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Omnicom Group Inc - ‍operating margin for q3 of 2017 increased to 12.5% versus 12.0% for Q3 of 2016​

* Omnicom Group Inc - ‍components of change in revenue included an increase in revenue from positive foreign exchange rate impact of 1.0%​

* Omnicom Group Inc - ‍organic growth in q3 of 2017 as compared to Q3 of 2016 was 2.1% in North America​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

