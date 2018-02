BRIEF-Omnicom Group Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.09

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc:

* OMNICOM GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.09

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 1.5 PERCENT TO $4.177 BILLION

* OMNICOM GROUP - ‍IN Q4, RECORDED NET EFFECT OF ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, WHICH RESULTED IN NET INCREASE OF $106.3 MILLION IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.55

* ORGANIC GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA DECREASED 0.8% IN Q4 OF 2017 AS COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016

* ‍OMNICOM‘S WORLDWIDE REVENUE IN Q4 INCLUDED AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM POSITIVE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE IMPACT OF 2.4%​

* OPERATING MARGIN FOR Q4 INCREASED TO 14.8 PERCENT VERSUS 14.2 PERCENT FOR Q4 OF 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.54, REVENUE VIEW $4.21 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: