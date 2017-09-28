BRIEF-Omnova Q3 earnings per share $0.18

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Omnova Solutions Inc

* Omnova reports diluted earnings per share increased 80% in 2017 third quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales rose 2.7 percent to $200.9 million

* Omnova Solutions - in Q4, co expects to incur a $2-4 million operating profit reduction related to Hurricane Harvey and antioxidant plant start-up issues​

* Omnova Solutions - co continues to expect margin expansion from various strategic initiatives & remains on track to deliver adjusted EPS in fiscal 2017​

* Omnova solutions-Hurricane Harvey, Irma have significantly affected oil, gas markets co serves, so reduced Q4 2017 sales for co’s oil & gas chemicals​

* Omnova Solutions Inc - ‍longer term, co does not expect Hurricane Irma and Harvey to unfavorably impact business​