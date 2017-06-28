FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Omnova reports Q2 sales rose 9.6 percent to $221.3 million
2017年6月28日

BRIEF-Omnova reports Q2 sales rose 9.6 percent to $221.3 million

June 28 (Reuters) - Omnova Solutions Inc

* Omnova reports growth in specialty businesses in 2017 second quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales rose 9.6 percent to $221.3 million

* Says company remains on track to deliver adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in fiscal 2017

* Omnova Solutions Inc says during second half of fiscal 2017, expects margin expansion from continued value pricing and softening raw material costs

* Omnova Solutions Inc- "Considering all options as we proactively address our unprofitable China Coated Fabrics Business"

* Omnova Solutions Inc - In Q2 of 2017, company recorded an impairment loss of approximately $12.9 million related to China Coated Fabrics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

