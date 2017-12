BRIEF-On Semiconductor Says Co Entered Into Third Amendment To Credit Agreement, Dated As Of April 15, 2016

Dec 4 (Reuters) - On Semiconductor Corp:

* ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP - ON NOV 30, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 15, 2016- SEC FILING‍​

* ON SEMICONDUCTOR - THIRD AMENDMENT PROVIDES TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, REDUCE INTEREST RATE PAYABLE UNDER TERM LOAN ‘B’ FACILITY - SEC FILING

* ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP - ‍THIRD AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR TO INCREASE AMOUNT THAT MAY BE BORROWED PURSUANT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.0 BILLION​‍​

* ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP - IN CONNECTION WITH THIRD AMENDMENT, CO PREPAID $400.0 MILLION OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN "B" FACILITY