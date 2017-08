July 24 (Reuters) - Oncocyte Corp

* OncoCyte - commercialization of test in second half of 2017 following CLIA certification of co's laboratory and completion of clinical validation stage

* OncoCyte Corp - company expects to receive CLIA certification during second half of 2017

* OncoCyte Corp - results on analytical validation study consistent with data reported in May at American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: