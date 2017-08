July 19 (Reuters) - ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:

* ‍ONCOLOGY VENTURE AND NOVARTIS PHARMA HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT ​

* ‍AGREEMENT PROVIDES ONCOLOGY VENTURE WITH AN OPTION RIGHT TO EXECUTE AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE AN UNDISCLOSED SMALL MOLECULE​

* ‍FURTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)