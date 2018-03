March 9 (Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc:

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH(R) INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC - AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, THE COMPANY REPORTED $11.8 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: