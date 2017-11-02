BRIEF-Oncomed posts Q3 loss per share $0.28

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Oncomed announces third quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights
* Q3 loss per share $0.28
* Q3 revenue $5.1 million versus $5.9 million
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - anticipates 2017 full-year cash utilization will be approximately $90 million
* Oncomed says current cash balance sufficient to fund pipeline development & operations through Q3 2019, before considering potential opt-in milestones
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals - now plans to initiate Phase 1B portion of anti-tigit trial to study anti-tigit in combination with anti-PD1 in H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: