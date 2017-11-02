FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oncomed posts Q3 loss per share $0.28
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日

BRIEF-Oncomed posts Q3 loss per share $0.28

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oncomed announces third quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights

* Q3 loss per share $0.28

* Q3 revenue $5.1 million versus $5.9 million

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍anticipates 2017 full-year cash utilization will be approximately $90 million​

* Oncomed says current cash balance sufficient to fund pipeline development & operations through Q3 2019, before considering potential opt-in milestones​

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals - ‍now plans to initiate Phase 1B portion of anti-tigit trial to study anti-tigit in combination with anti-PD1 in H1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
