BRIEF-Onconova Says Moving Forward With Pivotal Late-Stage Trial

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCONOVA MOVING FORWARD WITH PHASE 3 INSPIRE PIVOTAL TRIAL WITH INCREASED SAMPLE SIZE FOLLOWING PROMISING INTERIM ANALYSIS

* ONCONOVA - DMC RECOMMENDS CONTINUATION OF INSPIRE TRIAL WITH TRIAL EXPANSION PER ADAPTIVE DESIGN BASED ON INTERIM ANALYSIS RESULTS FOR OS

* ONCONOVA - TRIAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY AGREED TO CONTINUE INTENT TO TREAT STUDY POPULATION, INCREASE CLINICAL TRIAL ENROLLMENT

* ONCONOVA - EXPANDED INSPIRE STUDY WILL INCREASE ENROLLMENT BY ADDING 135 PATIENTS TO ORIGINAL TARGET, TO REACH TOTAL ENROLLMENT OF 360 PATIENTS