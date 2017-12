BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics Announces License And Collaborative Development Agreement With Hanx Biopharma

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES LICENSE AND COLLABORATIVE DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH HANX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS FOR ON 123300, A DUAL INHIBITOR OF CDK4/6 + ARK5

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC - HANX WILL FUND STUDIES TOWARDS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS IN BOTH U.S. AND CHINA

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC - AGREEMENT INCLUDES LICENSING FEE, CUSTOMARY MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON SALES OF ON 123300

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC - HANX TO COMMERCIALIZE ON 123300 IN GREATER CHINA, ONCONOVA RETAINS RIGHTS IN REST OF WORLD