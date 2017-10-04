BRIEF-Oncor and Sempra Energy to file for Texas regulatory approval

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy

* Oncor and Sempra Energy to file for Texas regulatory approval

* Co, Oncor Electric Delivery expect to jointly file a change-in-control application tomorrow with public utility commission of Texas​

* Sempra Energy expects to ultimately fund approximately 65 percent of $9.45 billion purchase price with Sempra Energy equity​

* Expects to ultimately fund approximately 35 percent of Oncor deal price with Sempra Energy debt​

* Says acquisition of EFH under new financing structure to result in average annualized accretion in EPS of about 10-20 cents over next four years​

* Maintaining Oncor’s current management team, workforce and Dallas-based headquarters​

* Co’s original proposal was to initially acquire 60 percent of EFH, with goal of acquiring 100 percent over a period of time​

* New financing approach for Oncor deal will eliminate Energy Future Holdings’ debt, as well as third-party equity​

* New financing structure, several of key stakeholders have expressed interest in entering into constructive regulatory settlement discussions​