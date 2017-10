Sept 27 (Reuters) - Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC:

* ‍On September 26, 2017, co entered into a term loan credit agreement - SEC filing​

* Term loan agreement has an 18 month term, maturing on march 26, 2019‍​

* Term loan agreement provides for springing-lien term loan credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $275 million​ Source text - (bit.ly/2hAcII7)