BRIEF-OnDeck Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.07

Feb 13 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc:

* ONDECK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS REVENUE BETWEEN $370 MILLION AND $382 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME BETWEEN $16 MILLION AND $28 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ Q1 2018 GROSS REVENUE BETWEEN $86 MILLION AND $90 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ Q1 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME BETWEEN $1 MILLION AND $5 MILLION​

* “‍LOOKING AHEAD TO 2018, WE EXPECT TO DRIVE DOUBLE DIGIT LOAN GROWTH”​

* QTRLY ‍NET REVENUE WAS $42.1 MILLION, UP 159% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* QTRLY ‍NET REVENUE WAS $42.1 MILLION, UP 159% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* QTRLY ‍GROSS REVENUE INCREASED TO $87.7 MILLION, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY HIGHER INTEREST INCOME​