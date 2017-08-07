FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ondeck reports second quarter 2017 financial results
BRIEF-Ondeck reports second quarter 2017 financial results

Aug 7 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc

* Ondeck reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Is on track to achieve gaap profitability by end of 2017

* Reiterated its guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017

* Sees Q3 gross revenue between $82 million and $86 million; sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA between $1 million and $5 million

* Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to $86.7 million

* Also announced that it has expanded its collaboration with JPMorgan Chase for up to four years

* On deck capital-collaboration is for co to provide underlying technology supporting JPMorgan Chase's online lending solution to its small business customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

