FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-One Gas- Entered $700 mln revolving unsecured credit facility
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 晚上8点46分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-One Gas- Entered $700 mln revolving unsecured credit facility

1 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - One Gas Inc

* One Gas says ‍on Oct 5, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* One Gas Inc - ‍credit agreement will be $700 million revolving unsecured credit facility

* One Gas Inc - ‍credit agreement matures on October 5, 2022​

* One Gas Inc - ‍will be able extend maturity date, subject to lenders’ consent, by one year up to two times​

* One Gas Inc - will be able to request an increase in commitments of up to an additional $500 million upon satisfaction of customary conditions​ Source: (bit.ly/2xmB7Iy) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below