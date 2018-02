Feb 26 (Reuters) - One Horizon Group Inc:

* ONE HORIZON GROUP CEO MARK WHITE PROVIDES UPDATE ON ACQUISITION STRATEGY AND RELATED FINANCIAL CONSIDERATIONS

* ONE HORIZON GROUP - ‍WILL NOT ENTER INTO ANY NEW FINANCING TRANSACTIONS THIS QUARTER AS THERE IS “NO NEED FOR SUCH FUNDS OR DILUTION”​

* ONE HORIZON GROUP INC - ‍WILL ONLY UNDERTAKE AN EQUITY FINANCING IN ONE OF LATER QUARTERS IN 2018 IF IT IS SUPPORTABLE​