BRIEF-Onemain Says Co Entered Into Share Purchase Agreement With Springleaf Financial Holdings, OMH Holdings

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc:

* ONEMAIN SAYS ON JAN 3, CO ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, OMH HOLDINGS - SEC FILING

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC - IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL, BOARD WILL CONSIST OF NINE DIRECTORS

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS- PURSUANT TO SPA, PURCHASER AGREED TO BUY 54.9 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY SELLER AT $26/ SHARE

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS- PURSUANT TO SPA, PURCHASER AGREED TO BUY 54.9 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY SELLER FOR ABOUT $1.43 BILLION

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS - DEAL INCLUDES STANDSTILL PERIOD BEGINNING ON DATE A&R STOCKHOLDERS DEAL IS EXECUTED,ENDING ON EARLIER OF 2 YEARS FROM JAN 3, 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2E4El20] Further company coverage: