Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oneok Inc:

* ONEOK ANNOUNCES PRICING OF COMMON STOCK OFFERING

* ‍IT PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 19 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK.​

* ‍ONEOK EXPECTS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, BEFORE DEDUCTING OFFERING EXPENSES, WILL TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $1.0355 BILLION​