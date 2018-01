Jan 4 (Reuters) - Oneok Inc:

* ONEOK ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS OFFERING 19.0 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* ONEOK - EXPECTS TO USE OFFERING'S NET PROCEEDS TO FUND CAPEX, INCLUDING A PORTION OF CO'S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS GROWTH PROJECTS